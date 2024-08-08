AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.01% to Rs 40.38 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.01% to Rs 40.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.3856.091.491.430.340.610.300.580.240.51

