AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.01% to Rs 40.38 croreNet profit of AKG Exim declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.01% to Rs 40.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.3856.09 -28 OPM %1.491.43 -PBDT0.340.61 -44 PBT0.300.58 -48 NP0.240.51 -53
