Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 382.44 points or 1.24% at 30395.18 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 5.1%), Coal India Ltd (down 3.01%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.65%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.38%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.9%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.24%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.07%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.1%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.71%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.56%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 300.52 or 0.56% at 52959.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 57.27 points or 0.36% at 16023.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.7 points or 0.11% at 24164.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 185.45 points or 0.23% at 79141.48.

On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 2377 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

