Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 685.67 points or 2.26% at 31041.08 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.71%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.62%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.91%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.69%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 2.43%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.82%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.7%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.45%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.41%).
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 519.97 or 1% at 52554.78.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 212.59 points or 1.35% at 15991.13.
The Nifty 50 index was up 254.7 points or 1.06% at 24247.25.
The BSE Sensex index was up 778.34 points or 0.99% at 79371.41.
On BSE,2413 shares were trading in green, 635 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.
