Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index increasing 330.2 points or 2.52% at 13426.67 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (up 7.59%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 6.34%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 6.34%),Castrol India Ltd (up 4.05%),Coal India Ltd (up 3.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.33%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.1%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.06%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.76%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 2.72%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.91%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.6%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 519.97 or 1% at 52554.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 212.59 points or 1.35% at 15991.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 254.7 points or 1.06% at 24247.25.

More From This Section

Oil and Gas stocks rise

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Premier Explosives with 'stable' outlook

DLF Ltd Spikes 3.19%, BSE Realty index Rises 3.05%

Indices trade with major gains; Nifty above 24,250

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company update on operations of Block B-80

The BSE Sensex index was up 778.34 points or 0.99% at 79371.41.

On BSE,2413 shares were trading in green, 635 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 950 points, Nifty soars above 24,250; Infosys, M&M in focus

Mob violence grips Bangladesh; lynching and vandalism become common sights

Gland Pharma tanks 9% on weak June quarter show; Q1 profit drops 26%

TVS Motor stock hits all-time high, jumps 5% on healthy June qtr earnings

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 7, live time (IST), streaming

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story