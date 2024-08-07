Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index increasing 330.2 points or 2.52% at 13426.67 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (up 7.59%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 6.34%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 6.34%),Castrol India Ltd (up 4.05%),Coal India Ltd (up 3.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.33%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.1%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.06%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.76%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 2.72%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.91%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.6%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 519.97 or 1% at 52554.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 212.59 points or 1.35% at 15991.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 254.7 points or 1.06% at 24247.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 778.34 points or 0.99% at 79371.41.

On BSE,2413 shares were trading in green, 635 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

