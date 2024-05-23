Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 126.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 126.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 582.98 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 126.56% to Rs 155.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 582.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 544.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.13% to Rs 412.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 2356.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2127.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales582.98544.13 7 2356.702127.10 11 OPM %27.2126.38 -29.6831.91 - PBDT162.67144.79 12 691.50670.10 3 PBT103.6094.59 10 462.38489.09 -5 NP155.1768.49 127 412.51361.45 14

