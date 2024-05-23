Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 41.87% to Rs 23.52 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts remain constant at Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.87% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.53% to Rs 43.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.5240.46 -42 43.4067.32 -36 OPM %19.3020.91 --7.6010.87 - PBDT4.466.60 -32 -2.8610.26 PL PBT4.416.57 -33 -3.0410.06 PL NP4.674.67 0 -3.307.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit rises 4.59% in the December 2023 quarter

BSE SME IPO of Faalcon Concepts subscribed 1.51 times

BSE SME Faalcon Concepts soars on debut

Trent hits record high on robust Q3 outcome

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 411.11% in the March 2024 quarter

TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 59.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story