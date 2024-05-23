Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.87% to Rs 23.52 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts remain constant at Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.87% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.53% to Rs 43.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

23.5240.4643.4067.3219.3020.91-7.6010.874.466.60-2.8610.264.416.57-3.0410.064.674.67-3.307.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News