MIC Electronics bags LoA from Northern Railway Zone

MIC Electronics informed that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway Zone worth Rs 2.54 crore.

The contract entails the provision of integrated passenger information system at PRG, PYGS, and PFM Stations in c/w Mahakumbh-2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The work order is to be executed within 9 months from the date of issue of letter of acceptance.

MIC Electronics is a global leader in the design, development & manufacturing of LED Video Displays, high-end electronic and telecommunication equipment and development of telecom software.

The company reported 58.9% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1.97 crore on 52.56% growth in revenue from operations to Rs 10.71 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.