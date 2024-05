MIC Electronics has received Letter of Acceptance from the Malda Division of the Eastern Railway Zone for replacement of CIB, TIB of PF No: 1, 4&5 and passenger amenities at Bhagalpur Station of the Malda Division. The aggregate value of the said Work-Order is Rs. 1.47 crore.

