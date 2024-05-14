Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 9.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.67% to Rs 437.08 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 9.63% to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.67% to Rs 437.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 478.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.85% to Rs 50.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 1665.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2146.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

437.08478.581665.212146.632.672.774.325.9421.0520.04101.46145.5414.6114.2978.85124.2412.2911.2150.0694.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News