Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 9.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales decline 8.67% to Rs 437.08 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 9.63% to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.67% to Rs 437.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 478.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.85% to Rs 50.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 1665.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2146.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales437.08478.58 -9 1665.212146.63 -22 OPM %2.672.77 -4.325.94 - PBDT21.0520.04 5 101.46145.54 -30 PBT14.6114.29 2 78.85124.24 -37 NP12.2911.21 10 50.0694.19 -47

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

