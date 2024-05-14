Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 121.50 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 3.67% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 121.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.53% to Rs 9.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 485.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales121.50118.01 3 485.47456.94 6 OPM %3.993.46 -4.013.41 - PBDT4.203.02 39 14.9712.19 23 PBT3.972.75 44 13.9911.08 26 NP2.362.45 -4 9.808.41 17

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

