Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 121.50 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 3.67% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 121.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.53% to Rs 9.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 485.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

