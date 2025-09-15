MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptances as detailed below:

1. LOA received from Sambalpur Division for Shifting of existing Coach Indication Board Systems and Auto Announcement System at Amrit Bharat stations at SBP, BRGA, BLGR, TIG, KSNG, KBJ, SBPY & MSMD stations of Sambalpur Division for an amount of Rs. 1,19,73,573.30/-.

2. LOA received from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai NORTHERN RLY for LED Emergency Light - RDSO/SPEC/0180/TY-2 for an amount of Rs. 56,47,291.20/-.

The aggregate value of the said work orders is Rs. 1,76,20,864.50/-.

