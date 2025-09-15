SC halts parts of Waqf law, declines full suspension

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, but suspended certain contentious provisions. The bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih struck down the clause requiring a person to practise Islam for five years before creating a waqf and stayed provisions empowering collectors to decide if waqf property belonged to the government, calling it a breach of separation of powers.

The court also clarified that ex-officio officers of waqf boards should, as far as possible, be Muslims, and limited the number of non-Muslim members to four in the Central Waqf Council and three in state boards.