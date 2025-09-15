Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.41%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.41%

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 2.41% at 905.65 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd gained 10.53%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 2.87% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 2.59%. The Nifty Realty index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 1.13% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 0.64% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.18% to close at 25069.2 while the SENSEX is down 0.15% to close at 81785.74 today.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

