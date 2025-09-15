Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India has surpassed Japan to become third-largest automobile market

India has surpassed Japan to become third-largest automobile market

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari unveiled an ambitious roadmap to position India as the worlds leading hub for automobile manufacturing, green mobility, and infrastructure innovation at the International Value Summit 2025, held in New Delhi today. India has now surpassed Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally, and the government is targeting the No. 1 position within the next five years. He further emphasized that Indias two-wheeler sector alone exports over 50% of its production, showcasing the countrys growing global footprint. Indias road infrastructure has also seen transformative progress. India now has the second-largest road network in the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR seen supported by dollar weakness overseas

SC halts parts of Waqf law, declines full suspension

Nifty pauses after 8-day surge; IT and auto shares weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.41%

Sensex settles 119 points lower, Nifty ends below 25,100 level; VIX rises 2.71%

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story