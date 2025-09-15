India has surpassed Japan to become third-largest automobile market

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari unveiled an ambitious roadmap to position India as the worlds leading hub for automobile manufacturing, green mobility, and infrastructure innovation at the International Value Summit 2025, held in New Delhi today. India has now surpassed Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally, and the government is targeting the No. 1 position within the next five years. He further emphasized that Indias two-wheeler sector alone exports over 50% of its production, showcasing the countrys growing global footprint. Indias road infrastructure has also seen transformative progress. India now has the second-largest road network in the world.

