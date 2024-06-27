Microsoft and Proximus Group signs 5-year strategic partnership

Microsoft and Proximus Group* have formally signed a 5-year strategic partnership, allowing both companies to strengthen their digital lead and accelerate their innovative offerings to business and residential customers in Belgium and abroad.

Both Proximus and Microsoft will reinforce their leadership positions thanks to this partnership. Microsoft will strengthen its use of the best-in-class products of Proximus' international affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile, while Proximus will benefit from Microsoft's Azure Cloud, leveraging all innovative AI & Data evolutions.

The newly formed strategic partnership between Microsoft and Proximus, will allow both parties to leverage their respective expertise and product leadership, accelerated by the power and potential of AI-applications and solutions. It focuses on three key areas:

- Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Digital Identity (DI) Collaboration: The partnership will focus on advancing communication platform services, enabling seamless customer engagement across multiple channels. Proximus Group's expertise in CPaaS and DI, with Telesign and Route Mobile enabled by BICS global networks and coverage will drive innovation in customer communication and security services even further thanks to this partnership. Both organizations will increase their collaboration to make the digital world a safer place, by ensuring trusted communication through Digital Identity and anti-fraud solutions.

- Proximus joining forces with Microsoft for a strategic cloud transformation. Key platforms will be migrated to Azure cloud services, ensuring enhanced scalability, quicker market delivery, and strengthened security. The transformation will accelerate the integration of the newest generative AI technologies in customer service and operations. Additionally, it will provide Proximus engineers with a best-in-class development environment to build innovative products and experiences.

- Enhanced Go-to-Market for Proximus: Microsoft will work closely with Proximus to optimize its go-to-market strategy, empowering Proximus to optimize its reseller role for Microsoft products and services in Belgium. This collaboration will strengthen Proximus' position as a top-tier Microsoft reseller in the region and will benefit all Proximus customers who are also users of Microsoft products and services. Another concrete example of this collaboration: the two partners are already working hand in hand to bring some particularly innovative sovereign cloud solutions to market.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Proximus underscores their shared commitment to drive technological advancement and deliver unparalleled value to customers across Belgium and abroad. Both companies are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to shaping the future of technology together.

*Proximus is the holding company of Proximus Opal S.A./ N.V. (Opal), the holding company of Route Mobile.

