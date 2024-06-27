Bosch Ltd spurts 0.42%, gains for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 34291.95, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.17% in last one year as compared to a 26.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.02% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34291.95, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23991.65. The Sensex is at 79076.1, up 0.51%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 10.38% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25018.9, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42127 shares today, compared to the daily average of 88926 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 34192.25, up 0.29% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 83.17% in last one year as compared to a 26.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.02% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 55.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News