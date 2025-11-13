Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 59.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.34% to Rs 281.76 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes rose 59.55% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 281.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.281.76236.093.212.925.644.271.881.621.420.89

