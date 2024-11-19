Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter

MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 76.68% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net loss of MIL Industries & Aerospace reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 76.68% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.737.42 -77 OPM %-52.609.30 -PBDT-0.690.88 PL PBT-0.790.75 PL NP-0.540.54 PL

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

