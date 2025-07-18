Mild dollar pullback likely to support INR

Mild pullback in dollar overseas could likely support the Indian rupee in opening trades on Friday. Yesterday, rupee declined 15 paise to settle at 86.07 against the US dollar amid a stronger greenback, outflow of foreign funds and volatile global crude oil prices. Selling trend in the domestic equity markets and uncertainties over the outcome of the ongoing India-US trade talks further pressured the rupee. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 375.24 points, or 0.45 percent, at 82,259.24 despite mostly positive cues from global markets. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 100.60 points, or 0.40 percent, to 25,111.45. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.93 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.80-86.09 during the day. On the NSE, USDINR futures pared early losses and settled only marginally lower at 85.97.
