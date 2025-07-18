Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 49.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 5905.98 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 49.54% to Rs 592.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 395.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 5905.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4698.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5905.984698.0314.5212.42886.29600.49800.59533.37592.12395.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News