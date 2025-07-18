EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

EMS said that it has received letter of award worth Rs 19.46 crore from Deltabulk Shipping India for electrical works under project development, operation and maintenance of the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Sindi, Nagpur.

The order includes electrical works for the development, operation and maintenance of the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Nagpur at Sindi, in Wardha District in the state of Maharashtra through public private partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The order is expected to be executed within a period of seven months.

As part of this, NHAI has signed an agreement with DC Multi Modal Park (Nagpur), a SPV of Deltabulk Shipping India.