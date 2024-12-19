Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 127.22% to Rs 10.77 crore

Net Loss of Minal Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 127.22% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.774.74 127 OPM %1.86-85.23 -PBDT0.40-4.06 LP PBT0.26-4.17 LP NP-0.23-2.07 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US govt to extend airbag probe, delays recall for 50 million vehicles

Apple hits out at Meta platforms' numerous interoperability requests

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty sinks 300 pts, signals more pain for India at market open

Is standing up against Dr Ambedkar's insult a joke for BJP?: KC Venugopal

Most popular invite-only credit cards for HNIs: Exclusive rewards, benefits

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story