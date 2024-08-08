Mini Diamonds marks its foray into B2C segment for lab grown diamonds

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Opens retail store at Atria Mall, Mumbai

Mini Diamonds has opened its first ever retail designer lab grown diamond jewellery store at Atria Mall at South Mumbai location through Namra Jewels (wholly owned subsidiary of the company).

The opening of the store furthers company's vision to cater to the retail market through its exquisite designer lab grown diamond jewellery and marks the company's entry into the B2C segment thus opening vast new horizons of expansion and growth.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

