Mini Diamonds marks its foray into B2C segment for lab grown diamonds

Opens retail store at Atria Mall, Mumbai

Mini Diamonds has opened its first ever retail designer lab grown diamond jewellery store at Atria Mall at South Mumbai location through Namra Jewels (wholly owned subsidiary of the company).

The opening of the store furthers company's vision to cater to the retail market through its exquisite designer lab grown diamond jewellery and marks the company's entry into the B2C segment thus opening vast new horizons of expansion and growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News