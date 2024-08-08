JSW Neo Energy secures LoA for 230 MW ISTS connected renewable energy project

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award from Solar Energy Corporation of India, for supply of 230 MW ISTS connected firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE). The capacity is awarded against the tariff based competitive bid invited for supply of 630 MW firm and dispatchable power from ISTS connected renewable energy projects (SECI-FDRE-IV).

Following this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity has risen to 16.4 GW, which includes a total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 2.3 GW (including FDRE). The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently. This project enhances the company's energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company.

