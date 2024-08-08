Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Neo Energy secures LoA for 230 MW ISTS connected renewable energy project

JSW Neo Energy secures LoA for 230 MW ISTS connected renewable energy project

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award from Solar Energy Corporation of India, for supply of 230 MW ISTS connected firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE). The capacity is awarded against the tariff based competitive bid invited for supply of 630 MW firm and dispatchable power from ISTS connected renewable energy projects (SECI-FDRE-IV).

Following this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity has risen to 16.4 GW, which includes a total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 2.3 GW (including FDRE). The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently. This project enhances the company's energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 16.4 GW comprising of 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 6.6 GW (PPAs signed for 2.0 GW). The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FD rates in August 2024: These 20 banks offer 7.5 to 9% interest rates

Stock market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 pts, Nifty below 24,250 ahead of RBI's rate cut decision today

Paris Olympics: Meet Neeraj Chopra's rivals for Javelin throw gold medal

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

Olympics 2024: Lin Yu reaches gold-medal bout amid gender misconceptions

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story