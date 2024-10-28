Orient Electric Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2024.

Orient Electric Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 252.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8977 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd surged 13.10% to Rs 674.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11564 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd soared 12.09% to Rs 425.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38606 shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd gained 9.49% to Rs 1359.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54454 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd added 9.24% to Rs 183.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

