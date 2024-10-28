Sensex jumps 814 pts; Nifty climbs above 24,400

The frontline indices continued to trade with significant gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,400 level after hitting the days low of 24,134.90 in morning trade. PSU bank stocks edged higher after declining in the previous trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 814.27 points or 1.03% to 80,216.56. The Nifty 50 index added 225.45 points or 0.93% to 24,406.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,529 shares rose and 1,265 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Bharti Airtel (up 0.32%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.52%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) (up 1.41%), Adani Power (up 2.07%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.86%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (up 2.21%), Ambuja Cements (up 1.11%), Arvind (up 1.60%), Computer Age Management Services (up 0.33%), CarTrade Tech (up 2.74%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar (up 1.37%), Federal Bank (up 0.80%), Firstsource Solutions (up 1.25%), Ideaforge Technology (up 0.49%), Indraprastha Gas (down 0.27%), Indegene (up 2.34%), Indian Bank (up 1.61%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.95%), JSW Infrastructure (up 2.29%), KFin Technologies (up 1.80%), Kalpataru Projects International (down 0.14%), LIC Housing Finance (up 2.64%), Northern Arc Capital (up 1.93%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (up 2.90%), Pfizer (down 0.80%), Quess Corp (up 2.28%), RailTel Corporation of India (up 2.55%), Shree Renuka Sugars (up 2.41%), Skipper (up 4.70%) and Tata Technologies (up 1.40%) will release their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 3.10% to 6,478.45. The index declined 2.27% in the past trading session.

Bank of Baroda (up 5.04%), Canara Bank (up 3.88%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.5%), Union Bank of India (up 2.69%), Bank of India (up 2.63%), Central Bank of India (up 2.37%), State Bank of India (up 2.08%), Indian Bank (up 1.53%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.51%) and UCO Bank (up 1.28%) advanced.

Bank of Baroda jumped 5.04% after the bank reported 23.16% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 5,237.93 crore on 10.65% increase in total income to Rs 35,444.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IDFC First Bank slipped 2.11% after the banks standalone net profit declined 97.33% to Rs 20.06 crore despite 21.61% jump in total income to Rs 10,684.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Time Technoplast added 2.75% after its board approved raising of funds through qualified institutions placement (QIP) for upto Rs 1,000 crore and/or any other permissible mode

Rainbow Children's Medicare advanced 2.91% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.37% to Rs 78.86 crore on 25.48% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 417.46 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures climbed 147 points, signaling a positive open for US stocks. Investor sentiment improved after Israel opted against striking Iran's nuclear and oil facilities over the weekend, easing concerns about a major escalation in Middle Eastern tensions.

Asian shares traded higher on Monday, with the Japanese yen weakening to a three-month low. Investors eagerly awaited details of China's fiscal stimulus plans, as a recent report revealed a deepening decline in industrial profits. The upcoming National People's Congress meeting, scheduled for November 4-8, is expected to address financial work, state asset management, and potential changes to the bond-issuance quota or deficit ratio.

US stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Nasdaq hitting a new intraday high while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished below recent peaks. The S&P 500 ended flat at 5,808.12 points on Friday, while the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.6%.

Investor interest in technology stocks intensified ahead of a slew of key earnings reports from major tech companies this week. Five of the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants are set to release their quarterly results. This week, investors will closely monitor a series of crucial economic indicators and corporate earnings reports for insights into the health of the economy and businesses.

