US dollar index currency speculators turn net long for the first time in a month after having slipped to a near six-month low last week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 911 contracts in the data reported through October 22, 2024, showing an increase of 3011 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

