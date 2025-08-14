Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit declines 59.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 24.43 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services declined 59.63% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.4324.4426.2429.544.004.161.661.981.092.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News