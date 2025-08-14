Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 22.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 145.07 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience declined 22.07% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 145.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 160.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.145.07160.6335.6438.9453.8764.4347.4259.7734.7944.64

