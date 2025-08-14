Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 52.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 276.41 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 52.51% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 276.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 256.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.276.41256.5611.5513.0915.6023.0110.5219.697.0114.76

