MRF consolidated net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 7378.72 crore

Net profit of MRF rose 11.67% to Rs 525.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 470.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 7378.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6881.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7378.726881.0915.2614.701143.771040.91698.66631.18525.64470.70

