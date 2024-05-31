Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2024 quarter

MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 42.38% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital rose 12.60% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.38% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.32% to Rs 21.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.50% to Rs 28.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.445.97 -42 28.1910.78 162 OPM %226.45152.76 -128.45238.59 - PBDT7.976.99 14 28.9321.84 32 PBT7.916.99 13 28.8521.84 32 NP5.905.24 13 21.1716.37 29

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

