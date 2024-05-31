MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.38% to Rs 3.44 croreNet profit of MKVentures Capital rose 12.60% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.38% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.32% to Rs 21.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.50% to Rs 28.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News