MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd soared 13.33% to Rs 78.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 110.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd surged 9.66% to Rs 892.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18267 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd spiked 8.69% to Rs 774.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29603 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd spurt 7.75% to Rs 314.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15111 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd exploded 6.73% to Rs 769.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7730 shares in the past one month.

