Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axel Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Axel Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 61.56% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Axel Polymers reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.56% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.10% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.95% to Rs 78.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.3337.28 -62 78.09127.92 -39 OPM %23.033.84 -5.074.53 - PBDT2.570.82 213 0.872.99 -71 PBT2.370.48 394 0.312.29 -86 NP2.23-0.07 LP 0.171.56 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ravi Leela Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story