Avanti Feeds jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Avanti Feeds rallied 6.17% to Rs 915 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 45.8% to Rs 151.77 crore on 7.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,385.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 40.3% YoY to Rs 211.45 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 4.64% to Rs 1,223.46 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,169.19 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 1,064.61 (up 3.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 67.22 crore (up 27.82% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 0.60 crore (down 16.67% YoY) during the period under review.

For full year, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.1% to Rs 528.82 crore, while revenue from operations increased 4.54% to Rs 5,612.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share with face value of Rs 1 each or FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds and shrimp processors and exporters. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

