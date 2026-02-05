Hindustan Zinc Ltd Falls 5.02%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.17%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 5.58% over last one month compared to 3.15% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.54% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 5.02% today to trade at Rs 607.05. The BSE Metal index is down 1.17% to quote at 39177.46. The index is up 3.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 4.05% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 3.32% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 37.62 % over last one year compared to the 7.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 5.58% over last one month compared to 3.15% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.