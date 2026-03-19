Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOBIKWIK appoints Anis Pathan as Chief Risk Officer
One Mobikwik Systems announced the appointment of Anis Pathan as Chief Risk Officer.

As Chief Risk Officer, Anis will define and lead MobiKwik Group's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework, overseeing a comprehensive portfolio that includes strategic, financial, operational, cyber and fraud risks. A primary focus of the role will be strengthening the security and scalability of the group's core payments business, spanning UPI, wallet, bill payments and merchant flows, by implementing advanced monitoring and onboarding controls. By leveraging state-of-the-art analytics and risk infrastructure, Anis will lead fraud prevention and financial crime strategies while ensuring full regulatory compliance. Additionally, as CRO, he will be the key liaison to the Board's Risk and Audit Committee providing the actionable insights and emerging risk intelligence necessary to support MobiKwik Group's expansion in digital lending, stock broking & payment aggregation through its subsidiaries.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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