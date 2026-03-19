Swan Defence and Heavy Industries was locked in 5% lower circuit to settle at Rs 2165.80 after offer for sale announced by the company's promoter, concluded on 19 March 2026.

Hazel Infra, the companys promoter, offered a base lot of 26,38,747 shares, representing 5.01% of the companys equity.

The floor price was set at Rs 1,900 per share, a discount of 20.82% to the stock's closing price of Rs 2399.70 on 17 March 2026.

The OFS opened on December 29 for non-retail investors. Retail investors participated on March 19, along with non-retail bidders carrying forward unallotted bids. The offer was conducted through a special window on the BSE and NSE during market hours.

On Day 1 (T-day), the OFS received subscription for 28,39,234 shares. It was subscribed 119.55% on the total non-retail offer size of 23,74,872 shares. On Day 2 (T+1 day), the OFS received subscription for 4,29,280 shares. It was subscribed 16.27% on the total offer size of 26,38,747 shares. As of December 2025, Hazel Infra held a 94.91% stake in Swan Defence and Heavy Industries. Swan Defence, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering, is a shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company in India. Strategically located on the west coast of India, the shipyard operates the countrys largest dry dock and has a fabrication capacity of 144,000 tons per annum.