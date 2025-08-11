Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 57.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.08% to Rs 78.30 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies declined 57.25% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.08% to Rs 78.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 94.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.78.3094.433.875.292.934.622.093.861.653.86

