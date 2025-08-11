Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 239.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 178.35 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills rose 239.53% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 178.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 158.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.178.35158.707.687.707.015.692.150.571.460.43

