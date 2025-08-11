Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.88% to Rs 121.44 crore

Net loss of Universal Starch Chem Allied reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 121.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.121.44133.271.294.04-0.633.48-2.482.00-2.511.46

