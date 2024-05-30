Mohite Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.73% to Rs 61.89 croreNet profit of Mohite Industries declined 91.58% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.73% to Rs 61.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.87% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.07% to Rs 125.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News