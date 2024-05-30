Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.50% to Rs 13.43 crore

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.50% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 273.08% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.95% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.4310.06 33 34.0818.73 82 OPM %5.443.68 -8.276.14 - PBDT0.440.41 7 1.920.91 111 PBT0.250.31 -19 1.190.33 261 NP0.190.31 -39 0.970.26 273

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit rises 30.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 43.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers turn range bound; pharma shares advance

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.82% in the March 2024 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story