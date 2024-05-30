Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.50% to Rs 13.43 croreNet profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.50% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 273.08% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.95% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News