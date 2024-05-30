Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.50% to Rs 13.43 crore

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.50% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 273.08% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.95% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

