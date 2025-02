Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 114.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.21% to Rs 37.31 crore

Net profit of Mohite Industries rose 114.89% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 70.21% to Rs 37.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.37.3121.9213.620.782.860.241.010.471.010.47

