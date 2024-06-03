Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL records 41% jump in May sales

MOIL records 41% jump in May sales

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Production up 7% to 3.05 lakh tonnes

MOIL scales a new peak of 2.15 lakh tonnes monthly sales of manganese ore in May, 2024, surpassing the previous record of 1.83 lakh tonnes in December, 2019 and registering an impressive growth of 41% over May'23. Sales during Apr-May'24, has been higher by 31.5% as compared to corresponding period last year (CPLY). Helped by market conditions, the company has increased the prices of various grades by about 65% in the current financial year.

On the production front, 3.05 lakh tonnes of manganese ore production was achieved in Apr-May, 2024, registering a growth of 7% over CPLY.

MOIL has also continued its focus on exploration activities and carried out exploratory core drilling of 18,609 meters in Apr-May'24, which is higher by 26% y-o-y.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

