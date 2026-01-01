Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL revises prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products

MOIL revises prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
With effect from 01 January 2026

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 January 2026 as under:

1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn- 44% and above have been increased by 3% on the prices prevailing since 01 December 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2025/01 January 2026 for the month of January 2026.

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44% have been increased by 3% on the prices prevailing since 01 December 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2025/01 January 2026 for the month of January 2026.

3. The prices of SMGR (Mn-30%) and Fines grades have been increased by 5% on the prices prevailing since 01 December 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2025/01 January 2026 for the month of January 2026.

4. The prices of SMGR (Mn 25%) grades have been decreased by 5% on the prices prevailing since 01 December 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2025/01 January 2026 for the month of January 2026.

5. The prices of SMGR (Mn 20%) grades have been decreased by 10% on the prices prevailing since 01 December 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2025/01 January 2026 for the month of January 2026.

6. The prices of Metal Mandi Fines namely (UKF532, DBF575 and MSF592) grades have been increased by 10% on the prices prevailing since 01 December 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2025/01 January 2026 for the month of January 2026.

7. The prices of all Chemical grades have been continued prevailing since 01 December 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2025/01 January 2026 for the month of January 2026.

8. The basic price Rs.1,95,000/- PMT of EMD has been decreased by Rs. 5,000 PMT to Rs.1,90,000 on the prices prevailing since 01 December 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2025/01 January 2026 for the month of January 2026.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

