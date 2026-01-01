Nifty January futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 3.06% to 9.19.

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,291, a premium of 144.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,146.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 16.95 points or 0.06% to 26,146.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 3.06% to 9.19.

ITC, Vodafone Idea and Indus Tower were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

