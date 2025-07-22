Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monsoon Session begins with protests, impeachment motion, and high-stakes debates

Monsoon Session begins with protests, impeachment motion, and high-stakes debates

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament kicked off with high drama, as the opening day saw loud protests, multiple adjournments, and the tabling of an impeachment motion.

In the Lok Sabha, the opposition came out swinging, demanding an immediate discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the Armed Forces retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Their repeated sloganeering led to three adjournments through the day, despite Speaker Om Birlas repeated calls for decorum and constructive dialogue. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the House that the government was open to discussion on every issue, but the uproar continued to stall proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha, in contrast, managed to resume normal business after one brief disruption in the morning. The upper house successfully completed the Question Hour, took up Special Mentions, and passed the Lading Bill, 2025 after a round of discussion.

Adding to the tension, 145 MPs submitted a memorandum to Speaker Om Birla seeking the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, citing serious allegations linked to a cash recovery from his residence. The impeachment motion has been moved under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution, triggering a parliamentary inquiry.

Later in the day, the Business Advisory Committee decided to allocate 16 hours for a detailed debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, the Income Tax Bill, 2025 will be taken up with 12 hours of discussion time in the Lok Sabha and 9 hours in the Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 21, is slated to run till August 21. Parliament is expected to wrestle with critical issues spanning national security, judicial accountability, and economic reform. Despite the noisy start, Speaker Birla urged members to rise above partisan interests and ensure the House works effectively for the public good.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

