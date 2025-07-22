Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev IT gains on securing order from NICSI

Dev IT gains on securing order from NICSI

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rose 4.50% to Rs 118.40 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.29 crore from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).

The order involves developing an integrated financial management system to manage various aspects of state finance. This includes pension and employee management, works accounts (PwD, PHeD, CAD), FVC, GIA bills, bank disbursement, core DE, treasuries, bill payments (GPO, CPO, PPO), salary and arrear bills, allowances, SNA-Sparsh, NPS/NSDL, and budget modules. The project also includes mobile app development.

The project is expected to take around 2 to 3 months to complete.

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 70.5% to Rs 1.22 crore on an 18.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 51.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 12 crore in Q1

Sona BLW Precision soars on buzz of new plant in China for supplying parts to BYD

CFF Fluid Control surges after inking MoU with GRSE for jointly developing subsea-based sonar

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

Latent View Analytics edges higher after PAT rises 30% YoY in Q1

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story