Dev IT gains on securing order from NICSI

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rose 4.50% to Rs 118.40 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.29 crore from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).

The order involves developing an integrated financial management system to manage various aspects of state finance. This includes pension and employee management, works accounts (PwD, PHeD, CAD), FVC, GIA bills, bank disbursement, core DE, treasuries, bill payments (GPO, CPO, PPO), salary and arrear bills, allowances, SNA-Sparsh, NPS/NSDL, and budget modules. The project also includes mobile app development.

The project is expected to take around 2 to 3 months to complete.