Dev IT gains on securing order from NICSI

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rose 4.50% to Rs 118.40 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.29 crore from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).The order involves developing an integrated financial management system to manage various aspects of state finance. This includes pension and employee management, works accounts (PwD, PHeD, CAD), FVC, GIA bills, bank disbursement, core DE, treasuries, bill payments (GPO, CPO, PPO), salary and arrear bills, allowances, SNA-Sparsh, NPS/NSDL, and budget modules. The project also includes mobile app development.
The project is expected to take around 2 to 3 months to complete.
Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 70.5% to Rs 1.22 crore on an 18.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 51.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app