Sona BLW Precision soars on buzz of new plant in China for supplying parts to BYD

Sona BLW Precision Forgings zoomed 7.10% to Rs 487.50 after media report stated that the company is in advanced talks with China's number one electric vehicle maker BYD.

According to reports published in the media, the two companies have been in talks for the last couple of months.

The report further reveals that Sona BLD may be looking to set up a manufacturing plant in China and establish a long-term partnership with the worlds largest electric vehicle producer.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. The company has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, the USA, Mexico, and China. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs.